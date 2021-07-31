Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to Buy at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $32.11.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

