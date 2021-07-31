Range Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.