UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,009.50.

RBGLY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

