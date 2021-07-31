Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.97% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $325.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.