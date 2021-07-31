Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Issued By Truist Securiti

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PII. lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.57. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

