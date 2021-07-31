Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,710 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Townsquare Media worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

TSQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

