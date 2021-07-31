Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter valued at $378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PFSweb by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PFSweb by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PFSweb by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

In other PFSweb news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

