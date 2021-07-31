Wells Fargo & Company Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $660.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $590.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $540.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $687.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $640.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a PE ratio of 687.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

