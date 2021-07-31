Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,069,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM opened at $7.00 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

