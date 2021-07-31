Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,854 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

