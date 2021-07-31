KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $29,499,018 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.