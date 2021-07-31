FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.51.

MMC stock opened at $147.22 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

