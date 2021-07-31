Head-To-Head Survey: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

75.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Senior Investment Group and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.37, indicating a potential downside of 9.26%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than New Senior Investment Group.

Volatility & Risk

New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group $336.28 million 2.30 -$3.76 million $0.71 12.99 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $226.97 million 1.10 -$105.26 million ($0.93) -5.48

New Senior Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Senior Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group -5.13% -8.18% -0.94% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -48.84% -33.64% -5.57%

Summary

New Senior Investment Group beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.