Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 641 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

