Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,927 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE J opened at $135.25 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $145.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

