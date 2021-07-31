Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.66% of Patrick Industries worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,325 shares of company stock worth $1,966,874. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

