Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.29.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,105 over the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

