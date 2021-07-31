The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

