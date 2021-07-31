The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
