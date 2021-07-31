Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $124.52. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

