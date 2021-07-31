Research Analysts Set Expectations for Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

