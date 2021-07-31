Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 3,400 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.