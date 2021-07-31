4,017 Shares in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,551.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

Shares of SNP opened at $45.72 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

