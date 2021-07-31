Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,551,073 shares of company stock valued at $93,825,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

