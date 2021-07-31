Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,939 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

