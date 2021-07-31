Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

PKX opened at $78.99 on Friday. POSCO has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.45.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

