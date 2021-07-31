Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,448 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 16.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

