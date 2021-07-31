Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $112.02, but opened at $109.09. Visteon shares last traded at $111.11, with a volume of 296 shares.

The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.08.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

