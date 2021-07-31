Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,831 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $16,720,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

