Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $216,000 Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.