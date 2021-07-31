Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 221 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 263.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 1,068,658 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 243,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 692.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 1,166,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE PRGO opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

