Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 107,394 Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REI stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. Research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,909.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,535,016.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

