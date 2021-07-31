Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Sells $114,720.00 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COWN stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.