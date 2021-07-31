Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in VOXX International by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VOXX International by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.