OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $157,740.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.
OPRX opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $965.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,842.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $63.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
