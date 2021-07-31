OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $157,740.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

OPRX opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $965.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,842.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.