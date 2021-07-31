AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AGNC stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 482.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

