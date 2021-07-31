Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Coty Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Coty in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Get Coty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

COTY stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.