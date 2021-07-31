InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $113.67 on Thursday. InMode has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $117.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InMode by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,763 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

