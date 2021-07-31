Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $425.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

