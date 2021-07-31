Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,450.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,411.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.