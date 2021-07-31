Genasys Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Genasys by 663.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genasys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 172,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genasys by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

