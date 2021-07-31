MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Down to $94.65

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.65, but opened at $91.68. MYR Group shares last traded at $97.39, with a volume of 920 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

