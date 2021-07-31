Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $2,158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 13.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

