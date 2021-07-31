Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Transcat, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcat in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

TRNS opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.96 million, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.