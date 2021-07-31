$1.74 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.68. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,256. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $186.73 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

