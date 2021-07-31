Brokers Issue Forecasts for CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CME. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME opened at $212.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

