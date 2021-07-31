Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Update

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEHPY. Investec lowered Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of UEHPY stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

