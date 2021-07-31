Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $189,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,346.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven S. Fendley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $194,670.00.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

