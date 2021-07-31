Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $346,500.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy H. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50.

Shares of DBX opened at $31.49 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after buying an additional 550,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBX shares. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

