6,782 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Oppenheimer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $570.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

