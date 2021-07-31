Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 2,500 ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $393,000.

USD opened at $35.59 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

